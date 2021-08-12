JKCET 2021: Application window opens today for editing & uploading 12th marks
The application Editing window for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) opens on Thursday, August 12. In the JKCET 2021 application form, students will be able to enter their Class 12 exam results. All the candidates registered for the JKCET 2021 have to upload maximum marks obtained in the Class 12th board exam, total marks, marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The last for the application editing and for uploading of 12th class marks is August 19.
How To Upload Class 12th Marks On JKCET Application Form
Visit the JKCET official website at https://jkbopee.gov.in/
On the homepage Click on the "CET Engineering Editing Form" link under the Online application tab
Enter application ID, date of birth, and captcha in the login window
Key in OTP received on registered mobile number/email
Click on “verify” and then click on the “Edit form” option
Enter 12th marks details
After submitting the marks details click on the “ Upload document tab “ and upload the document
Kep the hard copy of the same for future reference