Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JKCET 2021: Application window opens today for editing & uploading 12th marks
admissions

JKCET 2021: Application window opens today for editing & uploading 12th marks

JKCET 2021: Application window opens today for editing and uploading Class 12 marks
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:09 PM IST
JKCET 2021: Application window opens on Thursday for editing and uploading marks.(HT File)

The application Editing window for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) opens on Thursday, August 12. In the JKCET 2021 application form, students will be able to enter their Class 12 exam results. All the candidates registered for the JKCET 2021 have to upload maximum marks obtained in the Class 12th board exam, total marks, marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The last for the application editing and for uploading of 12th class marks is August 19.

How To Upload Class 12th Marks On JKCET Application Form

Visit the JKCET official website at https://jkbopee.gov.in/

On the homepage Click on the "CET Engineering Editing Form" link under the Online application tab

Enter application ID, date of birth, and captcha in the login window

Key in OTP received on registered mobile number/email

Click on “verify” and then click on the “Edit form” option

Enter 12th marks details

After submitting the marks details click on the “ Upload document tab “ and upload the document

Kep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission admission process online
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP