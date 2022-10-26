JNU 2nd merit list 2022 for UG admissions today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions through CUET today, October 26. Those who have applied for admission to the university can check the merit list on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

After the merit list is released, candidates can block seats up to October 28. Physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates can be done from November 1 to November 4, 2022.

The final merit list will release will be published on November 9, 2022 and pre-enrollment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats under the final list will be done from November 9 to November 10. Physical verification of admission will be done on November 14.

Classes for the new batch will commence on November 21.

How to check JNU UG 2022 second merit list

Go to the admission website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on JNU UG 2022 second merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and the merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

