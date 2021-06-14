Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNU ABVSME admissions 2021: Notification out for full-time MBA Programme

JNU ABVSME admissions 2021: JNU's Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) has announced admissions for its third batch of the MBA Programme.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:32 PM IST
JNU ABVSME admissions 2021: ABVSME aims to bridge the gap between management education and industry requirement and organizes workshops, lectures, and round tables regularly by inviting corporate professionals, ministry personnel, and civil servants.(HT file)

JNU ABVSME admissions 2021: Taking a leap in innovation, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME), Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced admissions for its third batch of the MBA Programme.

As per the release by JNU, the admission notification for ABVSME's two-year full-time MBA (2021-23) was released on June 10 and was welcomed by Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JNU, and Professor SC Garkoti, Rector-II, JNU, amidst the current COVID lockdown.

Launched in 2019, the first batch of students are ready to graduate. The COVID batch, as it may be called, was resilient in the face of calamities and adapting in times of uncertainty. The School believes in a holistic approach, and students have engaged in learning activities beyond the classroom.

ABVSME aims to bridge the gap between management education and industry requirement and organizes workshops, lectures, and round tables regularly by inviting corporate professionals, ministry personnel, and civil servants. The students engage in productive extra-curricular activities to hone their managerial skills. Students participate in various competitions held at other premier B-Schools and have earned laurels for ABVSME.

The students interned and got final placements with organizations like NABARD, Axis Corp, GE Healthcare, ITC Ltd, KPMG, Ernst and Young, Petronet LNG limited, to name a few.

ABVSME- JNU has the advantage of offering a comprehensive understanding of management and entrepreneurial principles.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) aims to empower its youth, impart management skills and entrepreneurship abilities which are par excellence, assume immense significance. ABVSME aims to carve out a niche for itself, and JNU's enviable teaching and research credentials offer a sound foundation.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for the students to write it, assured JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on June 2.

He added that the decision to cancel the Class 12 Board exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic was pragmatic and rational, and the University would adjust its academic calendar if the entrance exam is delayed.

