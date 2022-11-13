Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNU PG Admission 2022 third merit list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get link

Published on Nov 13, 2022 03:37 PM IST

JNU has released third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions today, November 13.

ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has released third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions today, November 13. JNU PG 3rd merit list 2022 is available on the admission portal of the university, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates can block their seat till November 15. The Physical verification of registration/admission will be done on November 14, 17, and November 21 to 23

After verification, the final admission list will be made public by December 2. The first day of classes for this group is November 28.

Direct link here

JNU PG Admission 2022 merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your log in details

Check and take print out for future reference.

