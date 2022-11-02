Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JNU PG merit list 2022 today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check admission schedule here

JNU PG merit list 2022 today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check admission schedule here

admissions
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:47 AM IST

JNU PG merit list 2022 will be released on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check important dates here.

JNU PG merit list 2022 today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check admission schedule here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JNU PG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will publish the first merit list for postgraduate and ADOP admissions today, November 2. JNU PG merit list 2022 will be released on the admission portal of the university, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The second merit list will be published on November 8 and the third list along with supernumerary seats list will be released on November 13.

After the first merit list for JNU PG admission is released, candidates have to complete pre-enrollment registration, pay fees and block seats between November 2 and 15.

Physical vitrifaction of registration/admission will be done on November 14, 17, and November 21 to 23.

The final admission list after verification will be published by December 2. Classes for this batch will begin on November 28.

Candidates should note that this schedule is tentative and may change under special circumstances. Check more details below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jnu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP