JNU PG Merit List 2023 Live: 1st merit list likely today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG First Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to publish the first merit list of postgraduate and ADOP admissions today, August 17. Once released, applicants can check it on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The direct link will be shared here.

JNU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the tentative schedule of PG admissions, candidates are required to complete pre-enrolment registrations, book slots and pay the fee between August 17 and 21.

Physical verification of admission/registration for MA courses in foreign languages will be done on September 1 and for other courses, it will be done on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on JNU PG admission merit list.