JNU UG 2026 first merit list released for BA, B.Sc at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, direct link to check

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released JNU UG 2026 first merit list. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the results through the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU administrative building.(HT file)

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The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of first list from August 3 to August 5, 2026.

Direct link to check JNU UG 2026 first merit list

JNU UG 2026 first merit list: How to check

To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2. Click on JNU UG 2026 first merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

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The second merit list and supernumerary seat for admissions will be out on August 12, 2026. Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the second list and supernumerary seats from August 12 to August 14, 2026.

The physical verification of admissions/registrations will be held from August 17 to August 20, 2026. The final call for the expression of willingness is from August 26 to August 28, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNU.