JNU UG admission 2022 through CUET: Registration begins soon, see notification

JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi will soon begin the application process for undergraduate admissions 2022 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022. The university has also released a notification in this regard.

The university said it is processing candidates' data received from NTA and the portal where aspirants can apply for admissions will be launched soon.

“Consequent upon declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by NTA, the Admission Branch is processing data/detalls of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying admission processing fee,” the university said in a notification.

JNU UG admission will likely be hosted on jnu.ac.in/admissions.

This year onward, all central universities will use CUET for undergraduate admissions. Results of the debut edition of CUET UG were announced last week.

Meanwhile, a section of students and teachers of JNU has opposed using CUET UG 2022 for admissions saying the multiple choice questions (MCQ)-based exam is insufficient to assess applicants seeking admission for a range of programmes.

Many teachers said the one-size-fits-all approach is unsuited for a university like JNU offering a number of unique interdisciplinary programmes. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has also opposed the implementation of CUET.

