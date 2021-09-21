Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: NVS begins registration on navodaya.gov.in

JNV Class 9 admissions 2021 registration begins. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started the registration process for JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 for lateral entry test. The Class 9 registration process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test will be conducted till October 31, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission in Class 9 can apply online through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. 

Only those candidates who are studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2021-22 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible, as per the official notice. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 Test link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have register themselves or login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, the April 9, 2022 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. The medium of the examination will be English/ Hindi and students will have to answer in OMR sheet.

 

 

Topics
jnv admission navodaya vidyalaya selection test jnvst
