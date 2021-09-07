Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNVST Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 released for MP state, download link here

JNVST Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 has been released for MP state. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link to download given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
JNVST Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 released for MP state, download link here(HT File)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released JNVST Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 on September 7, 2021. The hall ticket has been released for district Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in. 

The examination for these districts will be conducted on September 29, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 11 which was postponed in these districts due to some administrative reasons. Candidates who will appear for the exam on this day can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here 

JNVST Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on download admit card link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 6 admission test will be conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

jnvst navodaya vidyalaya jnvst exam admit card
