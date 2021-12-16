JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2022: Correction window opened today on navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has opened the correction window for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022 application form on December 16, 2021. The correction window will remain opened till December 17, 2021. Candidates can make the correction in application form through the official site of JNVST on navodaya.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corrections in data can be made by registered candidates in gender (male/female), category (general/ OBC/ SC/ST), Area (Rural/ Urban), Disability and medium of examination. Candidates, parents or guardians who want to make changes in the application form can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to make corrections

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on correction link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make corrections on it.

Once done click on submit.

Your changes have been saved.

Download the corrected application form for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11.30 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON