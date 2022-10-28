Joined an online PhD programme? UGC, AICTE say it won’t recognise the degree

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday issued a joint advisory against online PhD programmes offered by education technology (EdTech) companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a public notice issued by these controllers of higher and technical education, the online PhD programmes are not recognised as per their guidelines.

“In order to maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding PhD degrees,” the notice stated.

Asking students not to be misled by the advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions, the notice further said. “Such online PhD programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials at UGC and AICTE said that several cases of students taking admissions in online PhD courses offered by EdTech firms in collaboration with the foreign universities have come to their notice of late. “Therefore, a fresh notification has been issued to apprise students that neither UGC or AICTE recognise online PhD courses,” said a senior official at AICTE.

Earlier this year, both the UGC and the AICTE issued a joint notice asking their recognised universities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no “franchise” agreement is permissible according to norms earlier this year.

The UGC has also exempted students pursuing PhD programmes from taking two academic degrees simultaneously under its new regulation. Whereas, students from all other courses, including diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, will be able to pursue two academic programmes either in physical mode or open or distance mode under guidelines issued in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}