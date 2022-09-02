JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Seat matrix and participating institutes lists released

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released seat matrix and participating institutes list for JoSAA 2022 Counselling. Candidates who will apply for the counselling round can check the lists through the official site of JoSAA on josaa.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process for JoSAA will begin from September 12, 2022 for those candidates who qualify JEE Advanced examination. Those candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17, 2022 after declaration of AAT result.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: How to check seat matrix and participating institute lists

To check the participating institutes and seat matrix lists, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JoSAA on josaa.nic.in.

Click on Seat Matrix and Participating Institutes link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The lists will be displayed on the screen.

Check the lists and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mock seat allocation will be released on September 18, 2022 at 11.30 am. The mock seat allocation 2 will be released on September 20, 2022. The Round 1 seat allocation lists will be released on September 23, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JoSAA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON