JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Mock seat allocation list releasing on June 25 at josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list on June 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the mock seat allotment list through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Mock seat allocation list releasing on June 25 (HT File)

As per the counselling schedule, the mock seat allocation 2 list will be available on June 27, 2023. The last date to register for JoSAA counselling is till June 28, 2023. The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats is on June 29, 2023. The Round 1 seat allocation list will be released on June 30, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list: How to check

To check the mock allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The mock allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on June 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JoSAA.

