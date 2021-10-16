JoSAA counselling 2021: Registration, choice filling window opens

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs has opened the window for online registration and choice filling for admission to undergraduate courses. Candidates can register at josaa.nic.in.

The seat matrix for all institutes has been released on the website.

On October 22, the mock seat allocation list will be released on JoSAA portal. Candidates can check the list 10 am onwards. On October 24, a second such list will be released.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25.

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26.

The seat allocation would commence on October 27. The first list will be released at 10 am on the scheduled date.

Regarding withdrawal of seats, JoSAA has said that candidates whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation.

Admission to undergraduate courses in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes will be held through a single platform, JoSAA.