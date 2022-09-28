JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result out, check here

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result on September 28, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the online reporting including fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) will be done from September 28 to October 1, 2022. The last date to respond to query is till October 2, 2022.

Incase candidates want to withdraw the seat or take exit from seat allocation process (Round 2), they can do it from September 29 to October 2, 2022. Withdrawal Query Response will be done from September 29 to October 2, 2022.

Direct link to check round 2 seat allotment result

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to check round 2 seat allotment result

Candidates can check their seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JOSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter your JEE Main application number and password.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

