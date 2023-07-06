Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JoSAA counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 06, 2023 11:29 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Candidates will be able to access the round 2 or 2nd seat allotment result on josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to announce round 2 seat allotment result for admission at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government technical institutions today. Candidates who have applied for JoSAA counselling 2023 will be able to access the round 2 or 2nd seat allotment result on josaa.nic.in.

The time for declaration of JoSAA round 2 allotment list is 5 pm.

Online reporting, which include paying the fee, uploading documents and response by candidate to query (if required), are to be done between July 6 and 10, as per the JoSAA counselling schedule.

Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) are to be done between July 7 and 11.

JoSAA round 3 seat allocation result will be out on July 12. For further information, visit the official website or check the schedule here.

