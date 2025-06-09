The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released mock seat allocation 1 result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on June 9, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the mock seat allocation on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock seat allocation 1 result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

As per the official website, the mock seat allocation 1 has been released based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 8, 2025, 8 pm.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check mock seat allocation

To check the mock seat allocation, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on mock seat allocation 1 result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the mock seat allotment list will be displayed.

5. Check the mock seat allotment list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mock seat allocation 2 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025 will be displayed on June 11, 2025.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 will conclude on June 12, 2025. The Josaa will reconcile data, verify, and validate it on June 13, 2025.

The round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025. The online reporting which includes fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to queries will begin on June 14 and will end on June 18, 2025. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 18, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.