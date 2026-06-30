JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here's how to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, June 30, on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Arrow Payments CEO Roshan Patel posted a screenshot of the intern’s email online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be able to check their allotted institute and course after the result is published.

The seat allotment will be prepared based on candidates' choices, merit, category, and seat availability. Candidates allotted a seat in the second round must complete the online reporting process within the prescribed schedule to confirm their admission. The reporting process will be conducted from June 30 to July 5, 2026.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling 2026 dates announced, check registration dates here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with the allotment result, the opening and closing ranks for participating institutes are also expected to be made available, allowing candidates to understand the admission trends. After the seat is accepted, one of the available admission options—Freeze, Float, or Slide—must be selected. Under the Freeze option, the allotted seat will be accepted, and participation in further counselling rounds will be discontinued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the allotment result, the opening and closing ranks for participating institutes are also expected to be made available, allowing candidates to understand the admission trends. After the seat is accepted, one of the available admission options—Freeze, Float, or Slide—must be selected. Under the Freeze option, the allotted seat will be accepted, and participation in further counselling rounds will be discontinued. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Under the Float option, the allotted seat will be accepted, while eligibility for a higher preferred institute or course in the upcoming rounds will be retained. Under the Slide option, the allotted institute will be accepted, while consideration of a better branch within the same institute will continue, subject to availability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Float option, the allotted seat will be accepted, while eligibility for a higher preferred institute or course in the upcoming rounds will be retained. Under the Slide option, the allotted institute will be accepted, while consideration of a better branch within the same institute will continue, subject to availability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IIM Nagpur opens applications for blended MBA program for working professionals How To Check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIM Nagpur opens applications for blended MBA program for working professionals How To Check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The official website, josaa.nic.in, should be visited.

The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link should be opened.

Enter the JEE Main application number and password.

The allotted institute and course will be displayed on the screen.

The allotment letter should be downloaded and saved for future use.

What To Do After Seat Allotment :

The Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) should be paid.

The required documents should be uploaded online.

The documents should be verified through the online portal.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, check important dates here

Any clarification sought by the authorities should be responded to within the stipulated time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One option—Freeze, Float, or Slide—should be selected according to admission preference.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON