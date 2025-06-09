Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
JoSAA mock seat allocation list 2025 out, here's how to check at josaa.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2025 02:54 PM IST

JoSAA mock seat allocation list 2025 is out. The steps to check at josaa.nic.in are given below. 

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled- in by candidates on Monday, June 9, 2025. 

JoSAA mock seat allocation list 2025 has been released. Here is how to check at josaa.nic.in. (Representative image)
Following this, the mock seat allocation-2 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025 will be displayed on June 11, 2025.

Also read: JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock seat allocation 1 result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

Registration of candidates and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 will end on June 12, 2025, and reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by JoSAA will be done on June 13, 2025.

The Round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 began on June 3, 2025. The last date to apply for JoSAA is June 12, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check mock seat allocation-1

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to to check mock seat allocati:on-1

  1. Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check mock seat allocation-1
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check the mock seat allocation-1 list.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are can check the official website of JoSAA.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Monday, June 09, 2025
