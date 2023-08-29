Karnataka CET, NEET 2023 Round 2 schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka CET, NEET 2023 Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the round 2 for admission can check the schedule on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, display of seat matrix will be done on August 30, 2023. The rearrangement of options- modify/ delete/ re-order options if any, by eligible candidates can be done from August 30 to September 2, 2023. The second merit list for UGCET and UGNEET will be published on September 4, 2023.

The Authority suggests the candidates to modify/ re-order the options they want to select whether the seats shown in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options.

Candidates who will get medical seat in the second round will not be considered for engineering etc second round allotment even though they have entered the options for engineering second round. The candidates who get dental seat in the second round should surrender their dental seat before exercising the choices for the engineering etc seat allotted in the second round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

