Karnataka CET, NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 option entry to begin today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin Karnataka CET, NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 option entry from August 30, 2023 onwards. The link will be activated by 7 pm on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 option entry to begin today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official website reads, “UGNEET/UGCET -2023 Round-2 Option entry will commence by 7.00 pm.30/08/2023.”

The rearrangement of options- modify/ delete/ re-order options if any, by eligible candidates can be done from August 30 to September 2, 2023. The second merit list for UGCET and UGNEET will be published on September 4, 2023.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to do option entry

The option entry can be done by registered candidates through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Round 2 option entry link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, modify, delete or re-order the options you have filled.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice released on August 29, the Authority suggests the candidates to modify/ re-order the options they want to select whether the seats shown in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON