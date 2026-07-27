Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will release the Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 on July 27, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the allotment result once it is out through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The link will be activated at 6 pm today.

Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The choice selection can be done from July 28 to July 31, 2026, and the challan download for choices 1 and 2 will be done from July 28 to August 1, 2026. The online fee payment window will open on July 28 and close on August 3, 2026.

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Candidates will have 4 options after the allotment result. The choice selected will decide whether they confirm the allotted seat or participate in further rounds.

Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

Those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Click on the Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The seat matrix has not been released. The official notice reads, "The first round of seat allotment schedule for Diploma candidates for Lateral Engineering admission in the year 2026 has been announced. Since the seat matrix has not been received from the government, the registration of applications for candidates will start at 11.00 am. The seat matrix and fee details will be announced soon."

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority.

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