Karnataka KCET results 2021 declared, here's how to check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of KEA at karresults.nic.in.

The entrance examinations for biology paper and mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the entrance examinations for physics and chemistry papers were held on August 29.

Direct link to check KCET results 2021

How to check KCET results 2021:

Visit the official website of KEA at karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, " CET Results announced on 20.09.21".

Submit registration number and submit to check the result.

Download the result and take its print out too.