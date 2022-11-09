Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: PGET Round 2 schedule released, check here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:34 PM IST

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the official notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 schedule. The PGET schedule has been released and is available on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The modifications of options will be done from November 15 to November 17, 2022. The publication of 2nd round allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2022 and candidates can make payment of fees and collect the allotment order from November 18 to November 19, 2022. The last date for reporting at the allotted medical/ dental college against seat allotment is on November 20, 2022.

There is no choice selection in Round 2, candidates who get the allotment in the second round have to compulsorily report to the allotted college as the seat allotment is based on the priority of options as entered by the candidates.

The candidates who have joined the allotted seat in first round/ second round of AIQ will not be eligible to participate in the state counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

