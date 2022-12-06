Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round schedule out, details here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round. Candidates can check the mop up schedule through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the medical mop up schedule is that candidates can download the entry pass from December 6 to December 13, 2022. The offline seat allotment- medical will be available from December 8 to December 14, 2022. As per the dental mop up schedule, the seat allotment result will be available from December 15 to December 16, 2022.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to download entry pass

No cancellation of seat will be entertained after the mop up seat allotment result. candidates can download the entry pass through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling entry pass download link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Your entry pass will be displayed on the screen.

Check the pass and download it.

Mop up round schedule here

