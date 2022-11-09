Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:49 PM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result on November 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the first round counselling can check the results on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The registration process was started on November 4 and ended on November 6, 2022. The mock allotment result was announced on November 7, 2022 and provision to change option entry by eligible candidates was till November 8, 2022.

Direct link to check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

