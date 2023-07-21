Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online for UG counselling through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process was started on July 15, 2023.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register today at kea.kar.nic.in

The last date to pay the registration fees is till July 22, 2023. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of prescribed fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD/ GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, ₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates. The payment of fees should be done through Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or through Internet banking or by downloading bank challan. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

