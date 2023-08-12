Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, after verifying the results, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their preference of courses/ colleges. Those eligible candidates who have not entered any options for first round can also enter their priority of options if they are interested after the mock allotment results also.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final submission of options saved by the candidates will be considered for first round seat allotment for admissions to medical, dental, engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy etc and the real seat allotment results will be published on August 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

