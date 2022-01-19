Karnataka PGCET Counseling 2021: Round 1 allotment result declared, check here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared Karnataka PGCET Counseling 2021 Round 1 allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the allotment result through the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The option entry by eligible students can be done from January 21 to January 23, 2022. The option entry link will open at 11 am on January 21 and will close at 11 am on January 23. Candidates can check the result through the official site of KEA by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

Karnataka PGCET Counseling 2021: How to check Round 1 allotment result

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET Counseling 2021 Round 1 allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seats have been allotted to candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in PGCET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET round 1 counselling application, and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON