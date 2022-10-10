KCET 2022 seat matrix & fee structure for PGET released at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released KCET 2022 seat matrix for medical and dental courses. The seat availability of PGET can be checked by all candidates through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The seat matrix has been released for both Postgraduate Medical as well as Postgraduate Dental courses. The fee structure has already been released for various courses along with RGUSH University registration fees.

The option entry by eligible candidates will be available from October 9 to October 11 and publication of mock allotment results will be done on October 12, 2022 after 2 pm. The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates can be done from October 12 to October 14, 2022. The seat allotment result will be published on October 15, 2022.

The notice reads, the allotment of seats is based on the merit and the priority of options entered by the candidates, hence the candidates are advised not to enter options without any preparation. Preferential list should be followed while entering the options. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

