IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
admissions

KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link

Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:01 PM IST
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.(Screengrab)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the PGCET second round allotment result on its official website.

Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the counselling schedule, shortlisted students will be able to report to the allotted colleges by January 13, 2021, for admission to PGCET seats.

Direct link to check KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.

How to check KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)" appearing under the 'Admissions' tab

Click on the link that reads, "PGCET Second round allotment results"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result karnataka news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.