KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the PGCET second round allotment result on its official website.

Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the counselling schedule, shortlisted students will be able to report to the allotted colleges by January 13, 2021, for admission to PGCET seats.

Direct link to check KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.

How to check KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)" appearing under the 'Admissions' tab

Click on the link that reads, "PGCET Second round allotment results"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.