KEA releases counselling schedule for B.Sc Nursing, B.P.T & other courses

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released counselling schedule for B.Sc Nursing, B.P.T, B.Sc Allied Health Sciences and BPO courses. The schedule can be checked by interested candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the merit list of the courses mentioned above and the seat matrix issued by the government will be published on the website on December 15, 2022. The same seat matrix will be considered for first round seat allotment. Candidates can enter their options in the order of priority from December 15 to December 18, 2022.

The mock allotment result for the courses will release on December 18, 2022 after 7 pm. The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates is from December 18 to December 20, 2022. The publication of first round allotment result will be December 20, 2022 after 7 pm. Candidates can make payment of fees from December 21 to December 23, 2022.

Admission order can be downloaded from December 21 to December 23, 2022 and last date of reporting at the allotted colleges is till December 24, 2022.

The mock seat allotment will be conducted based on the merit and options entered by the candidates and the results will be published on the KEA website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

