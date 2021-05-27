KEAM 2021: CEE announces exam date on cee.kerala.gov.in, official notice here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has announced the KEAM 2021 exam date. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 24, 2021. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of CEE on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The application process will start soon for Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, and allied courses. The dates for the same have not been released yet.

As per the official notice, KEAM Paper I for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II for Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be pen and paper-based.

Candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects while Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 percent marks are eligible to apply.

The examination is conducted by CEE for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, and other allied courses in the state of Kerala. The examination is conducted by CEE Kerala and has centers in Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai as well.