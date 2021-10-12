Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / KEAM 2021: First phase of seat allotment to be released today
admissions

KEAM 2021: First phase of seat allotment to be released today

KEAM 2021: First phase of seat allotment to be released today at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2021: First phase of seat  allotment to be released today at cee.kerala.gov.in(HT file)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release KEAM 2021 first phase of seat allotment result on Tuesday, October 12. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine examination for Agriculture and Medicine course can check the first phase allotment list through the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

“KEAM-2021: First phase allotment will be published today. It will be available in the Candidate Portal shortly,” reads the official website.

KEAM 2021: How to check seat allotment 

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the KEAM 2021 candidates log in

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

KEAM seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam result keam rank list
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JoSAA 2021 admission schedule out, check details for IIT, NIT+ admissions

IITs, NIT+ admissions 2021: JoSAA releases seat allocation rules

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Seat allotment for 2nd round counselling released

Delhi University admissions under 2nd cut-off list to begin today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP