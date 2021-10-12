Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / KEAM 2021 first phase seat allotment released at cee.kerala.gov.in, link here
admissions

KEAM 2021 first phase seat allotment released at cee.kerala.gov.in, link here

KEAM 2021: First phase of seat allotment released today at cee.kerala.gov.in,check direct link here
KEAM 2021: First phase allotment released today at cee.kerala.gov.in, link here(HT file)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 08:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the KEAM- 2021 first phase allotment list on Tuesday, October 12. All the concerned candidates can check the first phase seat allotment list on the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can check the First phase allotment list through their application number and password.

Here is the direct link to check the list

"KEAM-2021: First Phase Allotment Published...Second Phase Option Confirmation Started," the official website reads.

 

KEAM 2021: How to check seat allotment

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KEAM 2021 candidates log in

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

KEAM seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam result seat allotment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP-RCET 2021 registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply till Oct 31

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for ODL, UG, PG courses

ICMAI CMA foundation exam registration begins at icmai.in, exam on January 2

KEAM 2021: First phase of seat allotment to be released today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP