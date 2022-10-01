KEAM 2022 second phase allotment list released, here’s direct link to check

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala have released KEAM 2022 second phase allotment list. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round for phase 2 can check the seat allotment result through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The second phase allotment list has been released for engineering and architecture courses. Candidates who have an allotment should take a printout of Allotment Memo from the Home page. The Allotment Memo available in this phase will not be available later. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

KEAM 2022 second phase allotment list direct link here

KEAM 2022 second phase allotment list: How to check

Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on candidate’s login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your second allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who receive an allotment afresh should remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the Allotment Memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from October 1 to October 11, 2022.