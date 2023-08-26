KEAM 2023 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 final seat allotment results today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2023 allotment Result Live Updates: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will release KEAM 2023 Allotment Result for Round 2 on August 26, 2023. The final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released and can be checked by candidates on the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

(HT Photo)

The final allotment will be published on August 26, 2023, evening. The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

The allotment of those candidates who do not take admission within the stipulated time will be lost and such candidates will not be considered for further centralised allotment. Follow the blog for latest updates.