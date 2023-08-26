KEAM 2023 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 final seat allotment results today at cee.kerala.gov.in
- KEAM 2023 allotment Result Live Updates: MBBS, BDS courses final allotment results today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
KEAM 2023 allotment Result Live Updates: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will release KEAM 2023 Allotment Result for Round 2 on August 26, 2023. The final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released and can be checked by candidates on the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The final allotment will be published on August 26, 2023, evening. The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.
The allotment of those candidates who do not take admission within the stipulated time will be lost and such candidates will not be considered for further centralised allotment. Follow the blog for latest updates.
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:48 PM
KEAM 2023 2nd seat allotment result: Provisional allotment result out at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:43 PM
KEAM Result 2023: When can candidates lose their seats?
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:38 PM
CEE KEAM 2023: When can students report to the allotted institutes?
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:33 PM
KEAM Allotment 2023: Steps to check
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:28 PM
KEAM Seat Allotment 2023: Time of release of results
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:19 PM
KEAM Allotment 2023: In the evening
The second phase of final allotment to MBBS/BDS courses to the State quota seats in Government Medical/Dental colleges and the entire seats in the Private Self Financing Medical/Dental Colleges in the state of Kerala for the academic year 2023-24 is published in the website of Commissioner for Entrance Examination.
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:13 PM
KEAM 2023 seat allotment: Direct link here
KEAM 2023 allotment Result: Previous dates
The option confirmation window was opened on August 18 and closed on August 22, 2023. The processing of seat allotment was done from August 23 to August 24, 2023.
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:07 PM
KEAM 2023 2nd seat allotment result: Login credentials
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:03 PM
KEAM Result 2023: Website to check
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 01:00 PM
CEE KEAM 2023: Provisional allotment out
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 12:57 PM
KEAM Allotment 2023: About seat allotment
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 12:54 PM
KEAM Seat Allotment 2023: Reporting dates
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 12:51 PM
KEAM Allotment 2023: How to check final seat allotment results?
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 12:48 PM
KEAM 2023 final allotment result: When will results be published?
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 12:45 PM
KEAM Seat Allotment Result: Where to check
- Sat, 26 Aug 2023 12:42 PM
KEAM 2023 Allotment Result: Date and Time
Date: August 26, 2023
Time: Evening