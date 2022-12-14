Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop up allotment result releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will release Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop up allotment result on December 14, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the mop up allotment result through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the registration fee of those candidates, who get an allotment through Mop up allotment will be carried over to Tuition Fee of course allotted and the registration fee of those candidates who will not get any allotment will be refunded.

Candidates admitted to MBBS/BDS courses up to the second round of the all-India quota, state quota allotment will be excluded from the mop-up allotment. The registration fee of those candidates who do not join with in the stipulated time after getting an allotment and those candidates who quit seats after taking admission through Mop up allotment, will be considered as penalty and will not be refunded.

Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop up allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop up allotment result link available on the home page.

Your mop up allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here

