Kerala plus one trial allotment list 2021: Know how to check

Kerala plus one trial allotment list 2021 has been released today, September 13. The allotment list can be checked at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The first allotment list will be released on September 22.

Candidates should follow hscap.kerala.gov.in and admission.dge.kerala.gov.in for updates on the plus one trial allotment.

How to check HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2021 online

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Candidate Login

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Step 4: Select concerned district and input the necessary information

Step 5: Your HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2021 would be displayed

Last year, the HSCAP Kerala trial allotment list was released on September 5 while the first allotment list was released on September 13. The admission on the basis of first list was done between September 14 and 19.

