Kerala University PG entrance test hall ticket 2021 released, direct link

Kerala University has released PG entrance exam hall ticket 2021. Candidates who have applied for PG entrance test can download their hall tickets through the official site of Kerala University on keralauniversity.ac.in.

The timetable for the PG entrance examination is also available on the official website. As per schedule, the PG examinations are scheduled to begin from August 1, 2021 in two sessions and end on August 6.

Downloading Hall Ticket of Kerala PG Entrance

Candidates must wear face mask in the Examination hall and should produce their hall ticket at the time of examination for verification. Candidates are directed to report at the centre between one hour before the commencement of the examination and avoid crowding at the gates. As per the notifications released on the official website, candidates reporting after half an hour from the time of commencement of examination will not be admitted to the examination hall.

Kerala University PG Exam Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website at admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Enter login credentials

The hall ticket will appear on screen

Check the admit card and download it

Download and take a printout