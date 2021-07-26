Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Kerala University PG entrance test hall ticket 2021 released, direct link
admissions

Kerala University PG entrance test hall ticket 2021 released, direct link

Kerala University has released PG entrance exam hall ticket 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Candidates who have applied for PG entrance test can download their hall tickets through the official site of Kerala University on keralauniversity.ac.in.(https://admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in/)

Kerala University has released PG entrance exam hall ticket 2021. Candidates who have applied for PG entrance test can download their hall tickets through the official site of Kerala University on keralauniversity.ac.in.

The timetable for the PG entrance examination is also available on the official website. As per schedule, the PG examinations are scheduled to begin from August 1, 2021 in two sessions and end on August 6.

Downloading Hall Ticket of Kerala PG Entrance

Candidates must wear face mask in the Examination hall and should produce their hall ticket at the time of examination for verification. Candidates are directed to report at the centre between one hour before the commencement of the examination and avoid crowding at the gates. As per the notifications released on the official website, candidates reporting after half an hour from the time of commencement of examination will not be admitted to the examination hall.

Kerala University PG Exam Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website at admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Enter login credentials

The hall ticket will appear on screen

Check the admit card and download it

Download and take a printout

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala university pg entrance exam hall tickets
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP