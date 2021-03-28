KMAT 2021 registration ends today on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to apply

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will end the registration process for KMAT 2021 on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply for Kerala Aptitude Management Test through the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance examination will be conducted on April 11, 2021. Candidate should have completed the Bachelors Degree of minimum three years duration in the field of arts, engineering, commerce, management and equivalent to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the exam. There is no age restrictions for the examination.

KMAT 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of CEE, Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on KMAT 2021 link available on the home page.

• Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Upload the scanned copies of the documents asked for.

• Click on submit link and your application form has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay ₹750/-.

The exam duration is for 3 hours and the syllabus of KMAT is based on the fundamentals 10 + 2 curriculum. Subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative aptitude, Data sufficiency and Logical reasoning, General Knowledge.