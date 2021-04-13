Home / Education / Admissions / KMAT Answer Key 2021 released on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download
KMAT Answer Key 2021 released on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download

KMAT Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key and download through the official link cee.kerala.gov.in. Direct link to download here.
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:06 PM IST
KMAT Answer Key 2021 released on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download

Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE has released KMAT Answer Key 2021. The provisional answer key for the exam is available on the official site CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on April 11, 2021.

The official notice reads that if any candidate has any complaint regarding the answer keys, the same should be submitted to the CEE, in writing along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs.100/- per question by way of DD in favour of CEE, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, within 5 days from the date of 3 publication of answer keys on the website of the CEE.

KMAT Answer Key 2021: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on KMAT link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on KMAT Answer Key 2021 link.

• Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the answer key and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the final answer key is released, the result would be released. The result can be checked on the official site of CEE, Kerala.

