KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 provisional list releasing today, check details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release KVS Admission 2021 Class 1 provisional list on June 23, 2021. Parents and guardians can check the official notice on the official site of kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Parents will require a set of documents to register for Class 1 admissions that include age proof certificate, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL certificate, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired), a certificate from the civil surgeon/rehabilitation center or any other competent authority defined by the Government of India, service certificate showing the number of transfers, certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees and proof of residence.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

The second list will release on June 30 and the third list will release on July 5, 2021 (if seats remain vacant). The declaration of the provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.