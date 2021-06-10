KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 provisional list to release on June 23, notice here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the new revised schedule for KVS Admission 2021 for Class 1. The provisional select list for Class 1 admissions will release on June 23, 2021. Parents and guardians can check the official notice on the revised schedule on the official site of kvsangathan.nic.in.

Earlier the provisional select list was scheduled to release on April 23, which was postponed due to an unprecedented surge in COVID19 cases.

As per the official schedule, the first list will release on June 23, 2021, second list will release on June 30 and third list will release on July 5, 2021 (if seats remain vacant). The declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.

The Sangathan has also released the revised schedule for Class 2 admission as well. The declaration of list of class ii onwards will be on June 24, 2021. The admission for class 2 onwards will be conducted from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

The results or shortlists of admission can be checked by parents and guardians with individual Vidyalayas on the dates announced by KVS/individual Vidyalayas for declaration of admission results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVS.