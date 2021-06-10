Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 provisional list to release on June 23, notice here
admissions

KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 provisional list to release on June 23, notice here

KVS Admission 2021 revised schedule for Class 1 released. The provisional list will release on June 23, 2021. Check official notice below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:52 AM IST
KVS Class 1 admissions 2020(Hindustan Times File)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the new revised schedule for KVS Admission 2021 for Class 1. The provisional select list for Class 1 admissions will release on June 23, 2021. Parents and guardians can check the official notice on the revised schedule on the official site of kvsangathan.nic.in.

Earlier the provisional select list was scheduled to release on April 23, which was postponed due to an unprecedented surge in COVID19 cases.

As per the official schedule, the first list will release on June 23, 2021, second list will release on June 30 and third list will release on July 5, 2021 (if seats remain vacant). The declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.

The Sangathan has also released the revised schedule for Class 2 admission as well. The declaration of list of class ii onwards will be on June 24, 2021. The admission for class 2 onwards will be conducted from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

The results or shortlists of admission can be checked by parents and guardians with individual Vidyalayas on the dates announced by KVS/individual Vidyalayas for declaration of admission results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvs admissions kvs admission schedule kendriya vidyalaya sangathan nursery admission rule for ews category
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP