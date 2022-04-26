KVS Admissions 2022: Revised admission guidelines released for Classes 1 to 12

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released revised admission guidelines for KVS Admissions 2022 for Classes 1 to 12. The KVS revised admission guidelines are available to all parents, students and others on the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the <strong>revised guidelines</strong>, for Class 1 admissions, a child must be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year. Also, child born on April 1 should also be considered. The age limits for classes 1 to 10 has been shared in the revised schedule. However, there is no age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 examination. For Class 12 also, there is not upper and lower age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11.

A total of 15 percent seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC-NCL.

The students of State Boards/ICSE/NIOS may be considered for admission in class XI if vacancies exist. Also, for fresh admissions to Class 10, 12 for students of other schools will be considered subject to availability of vacancies.

