KVS Admissions 2022: Revised schedule for Class 1 admission released

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released revised schedule for KVS Admissions 2022 for Class 1. The revised schedule for Class 1 admissions is available on the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the <strong>revised schedule</strong>, the declaration of first provisional select and waitlist or registered candidates will be released on April 29, 2022. The second list will be released on May 6, 2022 and the third list will release on May 10, 2022. The declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any is from May 6 to May 17, 2022.

The registration for extended date for second notification for off line registrations for admissions to be made under RTE Provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications not received in online mode is from May 12 to May 18, 2022. The display of list and admissions are from May 23 to May 30, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further the registration for Class 2 onwards will be from April 8 to April 16, 2022. The declaration of Class 2 list will be on April 21, 2022 and admission for Class 2 onwards will be from April 22 to April 28, 2022. The last date for admission for all classes except class 11 will be on June 30, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON