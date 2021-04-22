KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Provisional select list releasing date postponed

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has postponed the release date of the provisional select list for KVS Class 1 Admission 2021. The provisional select and waitlist were scheduled to release on April 23, 2021, which now has been postponed due to an unprecedented rise in COVID19 cases in the country. The official notice can be checked by parents or guardians on the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

As per the official site, the revised date for admission will be announced by the Sangathan on the official website.

The registration process for Class 1 admission was closed on April 19. The first list was scheduled to release tomorrow, April 23, and based on the availability of seats the second and third lists will be released. The second list was scheduled to release on April 30 and the third list on May 5, 2021. The Sangathan has not disclosed any details regarding the postponement of these lists yet.

The results or shortlists of admission can be checked by parents and guardians with individual Vidyalayas on the dates announced by KVS/individual Vidyalayas for declaration of admission results. In case provisional admission is given by a Vidyalaya after the results are announced, originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya at the time of admission. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being canceled.