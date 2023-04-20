Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2023 10:18 AM IST

As per official information, lottery result for the first round of KVS Class 1 admissions will be displayed after 7 pm.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will announce results of the first round for Class 1 admissions today, April 20. Parents/guardians can check it on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Class 1 admission 2023 result for round 1 today on kvsangathan.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per official information, lottery result/provisional selection list for the first round of KVS Class 1 admissions will be displayed after 7 pm. Use the link given below to check it.

Online registrations for the first round of Class 1 admissions was hosted ti April 17 on the admission portal of KVS and on the "KVS Online Admissions 23 - 24" mobile app developed for the purpose. The minimum age limit was 6 years as on March 31, 2023.

After the first KVS Class 1 selection list/result is announced, selected candidates can apply for admissions April 21 onwards. Based on the availability of seats, the second admission list will be released on April 28 and the third one on May 4.

For admission to classes 2 and above, except for Class 11, admissions will be done from April 3 to 12. This will be an offline process.

