KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: Registration ends tomorrow on kvsangathan.nic.in
KV Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration portal for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas tomorrow, April 13. Parents can apply for their students on kvsangathan.nic.in.
Previously, the application deadline for admission to Class 1 at KVs across the country for the 2022-23 academic year was April 11 but the KVS had extended it till April 13 following a Delhi High Court order.
Previously, the application deadline was February 28. Parents who want to apply for KV Class 1 admission can follow the steps given below.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Steps to apply
Go to the official website of KVS- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register (sign-up) by providing the required information
Login (sign-in) to the application portal
Fill the application form and uploading documents
Submit and take a printout of the application form future reference.